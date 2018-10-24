16 more Indian fishermen caught

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested 16 more Indian fishermen and impounded three boats for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters in the Arabian Sea.

In a similar operation on October 18, 12 Indian fishermen had been caught over the same charges. PMSA officials handed over the 16 fishermen to the Docks police, who registered cases against them under the fisheries and foreigners acts.

Docks SHO Pervez Solangi said the Indian nationals would be presented before court today and sent to District Jail Malir from there. Fishermen are arrested frequently by the maritime security agencies of both countries as they often stray into illegal waters.