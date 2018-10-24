Wed October 24, 2018
October 24, 2018

NBP President met Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to discuss Bank’s initiatives

islamabad: President(A) National Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Tariq Jamali, met Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand over a cheque of Rs. 19.5 million as a contribution for the construction of ‘Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018.’ This initiative has been taken keeping in view the dread shortage of water reserves which is posing an alarming threat for Pakistan as rightly observed by the Supreme Court. The employees of National Bank of Pakistan have voluntarily and whole heartedly contributed one day salary for the construction of dams.   NBP President Tariq Jamali, informed the Prime Minister of Pakistan that in response to the Government of Pakistan, for donations/contributions from both domestic and international donors, an account with the name of “Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018” has been established at all branches of National Bank of Pakistan.   NBP has instructed their field functionaries to welcome, receive and facilitate all persons who desire to make deposits and contributions in the said account from the general public. NBP is extending full cooperation and facilitation for receiving such funds. NBP helpdesk in all big branches, regions and Head Office are providing support, assurance and replying to any queries and resolving complaints. Regional Management Teams will have ‘Zero Tolerance’ against those who are found not supporting the initiative and negligent towards this worthy cause.      NBP has advertised information for general public in Urdu/English and newspapers and displayed banners.***

