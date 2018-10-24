The reality of change

The PTI has made quite a few promises to fuel a much-needed change in the country. Given the nature of traditional politics in Pakistan, the ruling party has faced similar dilemmas that assailed successive governments. The results of last week’s by-polls are a clear testament of the PTI’s eroding support among the people.

During the July 25 general elections, the PTI won the NA-131 seat by a margin of around 600 votes. In last week’s by-polls, the PML-N won the seat with over 10,000. This shows that the PML-N continues to wield influence, even though the party is no longer in power. The ruling party must realise that it has been chosen to solve the country’s problems. It should deliver on its promise and lead the country towards a desirable transformation.

Yumna Asif

Karachi