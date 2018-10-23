Tue October 23, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 23, 2018

PM phones UAE crown prince, discuss mutual issues

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s has assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of UAE’s support and expressed the hope that the new government in Pakistan would be successful in implementing its reform agenda under the leadership of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan had a telephone call with Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Monday afternoon and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the existing momentum in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his government’s vision and priorities with the Crown Prince. The Crown Prince assured prime minister of UAE’s support and hoped that the new government would be successful in implementing its reform agenda under the leadership of the prime minister. Prime Minister Khan invited the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan. The Crown Prince accepted the invitation.

