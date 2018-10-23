Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

IS
Imdad Soomro
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court bars DMC contractor to charge Beach Park fees

KARACHI: A Senior Civil Judge Court of Karachi by rejecting the plea of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), South, for charging parking fees from Beach Park, barred the DMC contractor from the collecting fees from citizen.

Suhail Ahmed Mashori, Senior Civil Judge, South Karachi, after listening to the arguments of the both sides announced that the DMC, South, has no legal authority to collect the parking fees from citizens through their private contractors as the said land belongs to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Private contractors of the DMC, South, were collecting illegal parking fees from citizen for many years and disputes between the staff of the contractor and citizens were the issue of routine matter.

According the details, a private contractor M/s Akhtar Enterprises has approached the court to restrain the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) from interfering in collecting Parking fees as the land belong to the DMC, South, and applicant, through a transparent manner, got a contract for charming parking fees, on the other hand, the KPT has claimed that Authority

was the rightful owner of the land and according to laws and Supreme Court orders regarding interference of any municipal corporation or the Sindh government, nothing to do with the notifies land of KPT. Court after listening to the arguments of both sides and verifying the land record, ordered in favor of KPT.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment