102 land record centres to be set up, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwer has said decision to increase Arazai (land) record centres will be beneficial for public.

He thanked the CM who approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to increase Arazi record centres in the province. He expressed these views while talking to DG Land Record M Aslam Rao in new minister block’s office on Monday.

The minister said the scope of these centres will be extended to the level of Kanogoi in phases. In the first phase, 102 new Arazi centres will be established at the level of Kanogoi. He said 20 mobile vans will be procured for mobile Arazi centres and these vans will be sent to far-flung areas according to the needs and requirements of the people.

Rao Aslam said the CM had directed for identifying land for new Arazi centres and a technical committee to deal with price identification and procurement of mobile vans. The minister instructed the DG to make arrangements to complete this project to facilitate the general public.

weekly meeting: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has directed for holding weekly meetings for reviewing performance of LDA staff in order to identify the hurdles in disposal of applications submitted by the people.

Additional Director General (HQ) Abdul Shakoor Rana has urged all the directors for taking immediate action on applications. He asked them for providing parawise comments about pending cases in various courts without delay besides taking measures for implementing court decrees.

He directed all the estate officers should regularly visit their respective housing schemes in order to safeguard the LDA properties, especially the vacant plots, from being encroached or grabbed by illegal occupants. He asked the officers of the town planning wing for taking stern action for checking illegal constructions in their areas of jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by officials of estate management, land development, town planning, commercialisation and recovery wing. Minister condemns atrocities in Kashmir: Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam in a statement regarding current situation in the Kashmir has said occupied Indian forces are busy in killing Kashmiris in the name of false operation. He condemned the brutality of Indian occupied forces in Kashmir.

The minister said Indian army should know that voice of freedom cannot be oppressed through false operations or suspended internet service. He said India should know the wave of freedom would increase with everyday passing. He urged the United Nation to take notice of brutality in the Kashmir.

Lecture: The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore organised a lecture on "Practical Synthesis of Bioactive Compounds on Purine Isosteric Scaffolds".

Dr Antony V Dolzhenko from Monash University delivered an informative lecture to students while Director (IPS) Dr Farzana Choudhry, Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and a number of students and faculty members attended.