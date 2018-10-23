Two arrested in acid attack case

LAHORE: Green Town investigation police arrested two persons who had thrown acid on a woman Shumaila some months back. The accused were identified as Muhammad Khan, who happened to be a brother of the victim's husband, and his brother-in-law Bilal.

ARRESTED: Dolphin Squad arrested 34 criminals, including four criminal record holders during snap checking here on Monday. Police recovered drugs, including charas, ice and five pistols from the possession of the arrested criminals.

TRUCK: A truck hit Campus Underpass and became wedged under the bridge on Monday. However, the accident caused heavy congestion on the Canal Road.