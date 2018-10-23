School and Academies football c’ships begin

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues Girls and Boys School and Academies Football Championships have commenced here at Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government Secondary School Ground.

In the first round matches, Unique Star defeated Ibrahim Ali Bhai School 1-0; Orangi Folks Academy beat Fatima Islamic School 1-0; Beacon Islamic School overpowered Young Scholars 2-0; Al Marij School overcame World Grammar by 2-1.

In the first round matches of the boys’ event, Ibrahim Ali Bhai School defeated Young Scholars 1-0; Unique Star overcame Fatima Grammer School 1-0; Orangi Folks Academy overpowered Beacon Islamic 3-1 thanks to Asad’s hat-trick; World Grammar and Shaheen-e-Pakistan match ended in a goalless draw.