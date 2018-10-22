Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malik calls for formulating NES

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior and ex-interior minister Rehman Malik on Sunday proposed through a letter to the prime minister formulate the ‘National Economic Strategy’ (NES) to move forward to get rid of the present economic crises and to set the system to move towards the national prosperity programme on proper result-oriented directions.

In the letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate’s Committee chairman Rehman Malik stated that country is passing through unprecedented economic jolt, and this economic crunch, if not handled properly and effectively, may bring irreversible loss to the country. “Let us admit that the present economic crises cannot be fully attributed to the present government, but it is due to some past faulty economic policies of successive governments, and, if now, proper course of action is not adopted to address the situation then history will not be kind to you as the responsibility now rests with you, he stated in his letter written to the prime minister.

Rehman Malik stated that he would not like to elaborate more on it by generating a debate of blame games rather prefer to opt to make some doable suggestions in this connection for your consideration. “I am proposing here a “National Economic Strategy” as a way forward to get rid of the present economic crises and to set the system to move towards the national prosperity programme on proper result-oriented directions,” he stated.

The Senate Committee on Interior chairman proposed that create ‘National Consortium of Pakistani Banks’ to share the burden of foreign debts by 1/ 4th of the total, discuss in parliament, a proposal for China wherein, we may approach China to buy half of our foreign debt with grace period / deferred payment for the period of five years without any interest incurred. China may recover the amount through exports to Pakistan and some other trade arrangements, a part of remaining debt can be cleared by selling prime lands from all the bigger cities to overseas Pakistanis.

Mega commercial plots and high-rise buildings should be built on the model like Sheikh Zahid Road Dubai and establish a bank dedicated and controlled only by Overseas Pakistanis regulated under Pakistani banking laws. “This will generate enough funds for repayments towards foreign debt and contribute towards enhancement of foreign reserves. This Pakistani Overseas Bank may have participation of all the chambers of commerce of Pakistan,” he proposed.

He suggested that the survey of all the mineral resources should be done with total estimate and should be explored immediately through the “National Mineral Exploration Programme”. “The proven underground mineral assets may be converted into bonds and be floated in the international market and whatever proceeding is received may be diverted to retire the foreign debt,” he proposed, adding that table this proposal of support by China in the form of a concrete Proposal seeking the approval of the House to approach the Chinese government during this forth coming visit of yours and convince China for support by accepting this proposal on mutually agreed terms. He proposed the Prime Minister to make additional three Parliamentary Committees to come up with some effective and doable polices on grounds for Fiscal policy, Internal security policy and Foreign Policy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding