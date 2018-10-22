Damaged stretch of expressway needs repairs

Islamabad : A substantial broken portion of Islamabad Expressway; one of the most busiest traffic arteries of the capital; requires prompt attention of the city mandarins whose continuous negligence to its deteriorating condition is scuttling the smooth traffic flow and testing the nerves of commuters.

The two-lane highway on each side of the road from the Korang Nullah bridge entrance up to Rawat roughly measuring 8 kilometres had developed cracks and this wear tear in the road at points has turned the huge stretch of road bumpy and accident-prone.

The daily motorists shuttling on this road have to negotiate through a maze of unexpected road surface or to bump directly into uneven ditches.

The residents of private societies and commuters expressed the hope that the new government at the helms of affairs will pay prompt attention to this lingering issue by directing the concerned departments for early rehabilitation of the road.