RWMC given 15 days to shift garbage station from Liaquat Bagh

Rawalpindi : Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has given 15 days to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to shift the garbage transfer station established near Liaquat Bagh.

The minister said that no one would be allowed to pollute the atmosphere of the city.

Talking to this agency, he said that it is duty of everyone to play due role to keep the surrounding clean.

He said that the officials should work hard and perform their professional duties honestly and with dedication.

The negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

Raja Basharat said that anti encroachment operation would continue and city would be purged from encroachment mafia.

He demanded traders to cooperate with the administration to eradicate encroachment from the city.