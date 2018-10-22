Tareen meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

LAHORE: PTI senior central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

During the meeting, at which MNA-elect Ch Salik Hussain was also present, views were exchanged regarding political situation in the country. Ch Shujaat Hussain presented his book “Sach Tau Yeh Hai” to Jahangir Tareen who said he heard a lot about the book, adding Ch Shujat Hussain was a golden chapter of political history of Pakistan.