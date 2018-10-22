Mon October 22, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

‘No religion preaches tyranny, violence’

LAHORE: “The ultimate asylum of any humanity is in religion, no matter whatever worldly progress we make. No religion preaches or holds doctrines of tyranny, aggression, violence and terrorism. It is established fact that the founders of religions were very much concerned about the affairs and problems of ordinary human beings to be dealt directly above the issues of race, ethnicity, gender, class and cast.”

These words were uttered by Dr Hussain Mohiudin Qadri, Deputy Chairman BoG Minhaj University Lahore, at a closing session of a two-day international conference titled “Social responsibility and World Religion.” The conference was held at Minhaj University Lahore with the collaboration of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). Dr Nizam-u-Din, Chairman Higher Education Commission, was present and appreciated the conference.

Dr Hussain while stating the declaration of the conference said: “State of Madina was true reflection of human rights, brotherhood and harmony of all religions. Holy Prophet (PBUH) spoke against greed, immorality of rich merchants and brutality of rulers. He sustained for 12 years vicious cruelty of the brutal rulers but never let outburst his patience and always gave the message of peace and love.” Prof Dr Shanti Kumar from Colombo University while presenting his research papers spotlighted that love for humanity he comprehended from great scholar Sufi Jalal-ud-in Rummi.

Speaker Dr Andrew Hogg from Australia said religion is known by the pragmatic means. The basic creation of the man is part and parcel of human rights. Every religion is a clear reflection of this universal truth, he added. Free medical camp: The government is doing its best to solve all the problems created in the previous tenures.

This was stated by Begum Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab governor, on the occasion of a free medical camp set up by Sarwar Foundation under her supervision in the Lahore Cantt Sadar area. At the camp, free medicines were provided to 3,000 patients. The facility of free tests, including ultrasound, was also provided to the patients.

