Advisory council on governance formed

The Punjab government has constituted 14-member Advisory Council on Governance (ACG) to introduce institutional reforms in the governance structure and efficient public service delivery.

The ACG is comprised of former civil servants, ex-judges, businessmen, economists, educationists, industrialists and technocrats. Former federal minister Dr Slaman Shah has been appointed as convener of the ACG while Salman Siddique (ex-civil servant), Dr Arshad Ali (VC LUMS), justice (retd) Muhammad Farrukh Mahmud, Gohar Ejaz (industrialist), Fawad Mukhtar (industrialist), MA Rauf (educationist), Javed Iqbal Awan (ex-civil servant), Taimur Azmat Osman (ex-civil servant), Ahmed Kamal (industrialist), Murtaza Hashwani (businessman), Fazeel Asif (chairperson taskforce on GRM) and secretary coordination to chief minister.

According to a notification, Terms of References (TORs) of the ACG are to render collective advice to CM on matters relating to governance with special focus on planning, growth, strategies, implementation of economic affairs, institutional reforms and improvement of service delivery. It will work with departments, where required, for consistent efficient and effective delivery. It will perform any other specific task or advisory assignment which the CM may assign the ACG. Furthermore, the ACG may seek institutional assistance, strategic counseling, information and research data from any public sector organisation and solicit professional assistance of the relevant experts, if required.