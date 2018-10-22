Farmer shot dead in Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Four unknown accused shot dead a farmer at Chak 60-D on Sunday. Reportedly, farmer M Abid of Chak Dal Wala Khu went to his fields where four unidentified accused were hiding in the maize crops. They opened fire at him. As a result, he was injured. He was rushed to Bonga Hayat Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case against the accused.
