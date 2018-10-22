Mon October 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Anti-measles vaccination campaign continues in Punjab

LAHORE: Director General Health Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmad has said the measles vaccination campaign successfully continues in the province and so far 11.8 million children have been vaccinated in six days against a target of 19 million children in 12 days. He said the campaign would continue till Oct 27.

Dr. Munir Ahmad said that all deputy commissioners are monitoring the campaign on a daily baisis in their respective districts. Moreover, 10 special monitoring teams have been working in the field and monitoring the kit camps set up for vaccination. He said, "We have achieved more than sixty percent target only in six days which reflects the dedication and hard working of the teams."

