PCSIR to support Sialkot surgical industry

SIALKOT: Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) chairman Dr Shehzad Alam assured full support and cooperation by the PCSIR to upgrade the surgical industry on modern lines. Addressing a meeting of the surgical instruments’ manufacturers and exporters here on Sunday, he stressed the need for early modernisation of more than a century-old Sialkot's surgical industry. He said advanced manufacturing technology was direly needed for the surgical industry to meet the global trade challenges. He suggested that technology parks should be established to bring a boom in the surgical industry. Surgical industry leader Jahangir Bajwa and Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) chairman Khalilur Rehman Mughal were also present on the occasion.