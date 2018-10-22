Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

DUBAI: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Afghan Taliban, popularly known as “Mulla Baradar” has been finally released from jail in Pakistan. Reliable sources confirmed ‘The News’ that Mullah Baradar was released on the solicitation of Qatar’s government. Recently, high level delegation of Qatar visited Islamabad and met senior leadership of Pakistan.

Mullah Baradar was captured by security agencies in Karachi in 2010. It was reported that a few times Mulla Baradar have been released in Pakistan to negotiate with Afghan Taliban but he couldn’t be freed due to unacceptable conditions imposed by Afghanistan government.

Mulla Baradar is one of the four men who founded the Taliban movement in Afghanistan back in 1994. Mulla Baradar held several senior positions in the Taliban government before its fall in 2001. He then fled to Pakistan but was arrested during an operation in 2010. It is believed that Mulla Baradar’s release would help persuade Afghan Taliban to lay down arms and negotiate in new peace talks.