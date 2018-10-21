Sun October 21, 2018
Agencies
October 21, 2018

Pursuing merit, zero tolerance against corruption: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government is ensuring merit in every department and strictly pursuing zero tolerance against corruption.

While talking to various delegations coming from across the province, he said he was available for the public service any time and his doors were open on everybody.

“We have given powers to ministers and every minister of Punjab has been given targets to complete them in given time period, so that people can get relief,” he added.

The chief minister listened to the problems of more than 400 people and issued on-the-spot orders to solve them.

Sardar Buzdar said: “Providing facilities to people is our responsibility and we will discharge this responsibility with efficiency.”

He said he remains in contact with people whether it is morning or evening. In the past, only buildings were raised and no practical measures were taken to solve people’s problems. “We have changed this rotten system after coming to power.” He said officers who solve people’s problems would be encouraged and no dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry and former MNA Chaudhry Ijaz called on CM Usman Buzdar.

Talking to them, the CM said Punjab and the country at large would be changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as only a leader like Imran Khan could change the destiny of the nation.

“Reforms are being introduced in the government departments to provide relief to people,” he said adding that “we have come to work and show to people that we can work. The time of rhetoric has gone.”

The CM said the PTI had become a symbol of change and concerns of the common man have been kept in the budget and steps are being taken for improvement in education, health and social sectors. He said transparency, simplicity and austerity are the hallmarks of the PTI government. “We have done everything on merit and will do so in future. The corrupt elements have no room in the province. We have adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption,” he added.

Comments

