Cooperative society president among five held for burning record

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested a cooperative society president along with four officials over their alleged involvement in burning the records at the Registrar office.

According to the police, the record was burnt after sprinkling of patrol on it in August this year. Furniture and record of the office was burnt to ashes. The chief justice of Pakistan had taken suo motu notice after the incident.

During investigation, fingerprints of 270 different people were sent for forensic analysis. The issue was resolved once the fingerprints matched. Evidence in the form of computer hard disk and CCTV footage was already destroyed by those involved. One of the central characters, Saith Iqbal, sub-registrar, is yet to be arrested.