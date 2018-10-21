Genetic diseases testing

LAHORE : Children Hospital Lahore Dean Prof Masood Sadiq has said the hospital is a pivotal centre of excellence for treatment of children from all over the country.

He was addressing a media briefing regarding the burden of genetic diseases and its diagnostic facilities. Centogens, Germany CEO and founder Prof Rolfs, Prof Huma Arshad Cheema and Children Hospital Medical Director Prof Saleem were also present.

Prof Masood said the hospital is facing burden of genetic diseases due to the highly inbred nature of our population and high prevalence of cousin and same caste marriages. Unfortunately the facility to diagnose genetic diseases was non-existent in the country and no public or private sector was offering genetic testing even with payment.

Without diagnosis proper treatment or prevention of further diseased children in the family is not possible.