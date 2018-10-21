Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Model Town case accused to face justice’

LAHORE : Federal Minister Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said said those who looted Pakistan will soon face the music; and the perpetrators of Model Town massacre will soon pay the price.

He said this while addressing a conference on ““Social Responsibility and World Religions” held by Minhaj University, Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission. He said the PTI government was working to promote religious tolerance and harmony which were imperative for the survival of functional and viable state of Pakistan.

“We have to educate our younger generation to eliminate every form of extremism”, he said.

He said the PTI government endorsed the agenda of the conference.

Minhaj University has always played a positive role in its national and international responsibilities, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government are indebted to Dr Tahirul Qadri for his meritorious services for promotion of peace and harmony.

Earlier, Minhaj University Deputy Chairman Dr Hasan Mohi-ud-Din greeted the federal minister as well as the scholars and intellectuals from different countries including, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Australia.

Doctor Muhammad Aslam Ghouri, vice chancellor of Minhaj University, stated the basic objective of the conference was to promote peace in the world.

Doctor Charles Andrew Hogg from Australia while presenting his paper said, “If our way of thinking is optimistic, our practical life will be free of any pessimism or self-negating attitude.”

The event was participated by Dr Joseph Sun vice rector of FC college, Dr Imtiaz Yousaf from Thailand, Dr Sufyyan from Nigeria, Dr Gowhar Quadirwani from India, Dr Ibrahim, Dr Emmanueal O Inyama and Dr Ryan Bresher from Nigeria, Venerable Bom Hyon Sunim from Australia, Dr Umme Salma, Dr Shumaila Majeed, Raza Naeem, Dr Ramzan Shahid, Anwaar Ali, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Uzma Naaz, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Hassan Ebad, Husnain Ali, Hudaibia Saqib and Sabir Naaz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing