Katsunuri goes to Karachi as new deputy CG of Japan

Islamabad : It was a warm ‘send-off’ reception thrown by Brig (r) Sardar Sajjad, the founder member of the newly founded ‘Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum’ (PJFF) in honour of Katsunuri Ashida, the Head of Cultural and Public Affairs in the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad.

Mr Ashida is being transferred, not out of Pakistan but is being re-located to Karachi as the Deputy Counsel General of Japan.

Mr Ashida, speaking ‘unadulterated’ Urdu, said that has already spent 4 years in Islamabad and 2 years in Lahore as part of studies. “I hope to spend around another three years in Karachi as the Deputy Counsel General before being transferred to some other part of the world.

“I hope I would be picked by my government to serve in some other country in this region like India, Nepal or some other,” he added.

Mr Ashida is an ardent music lover, an enthusiastic drum player, both English as well as the traditional Japanese drum, sings beautifully on ‘karaoke’, and has a good sense of humour.

“As compared to Islamabad Karachi is a very big city and there are many Japanese concerns there to look after and promote. I hope my stay in Karachi will be fruitful for both Japan and Pakistan,” he added.

At the reception he entertained the friends and guests by singing a couple of songs and encouraged others present to make an effort for karaoke singing, in which he succeeded with quite an ease.

Formally speaking on the occasion the Founder President of the PJFF, Mr Khalid Malik, praised the work put in by Mr Ashida to promote Pakistan-Japan relations, particularly through cultural and sporting activities.

“I really appreciate the sincere efforts he made towards establishing this Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum and I hope, during his stay in Karachi he will continue to make more such efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries,” Khalid Malik said.

On his turn, Mr Ashida also extended warm greetings and expressed the hope that he would continue to be in touch with his friends.

“I will indeed be meeting you people here in Islamabad at the reception the Japanese Ambassador is going to host soon to celebrate the national day of Japan,” said amidst a round of applause and cheers!

The host, Brig (r) Sardar Sajjad, welcomed the guests and was seen making the best of efforts to entertain them, introducing the new in the group and keeping a smooth flow of discussion.

Prominent among the guests were the Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, H.E. Mohamed Karmoune, the Acting Ambassador of Japan, Yusuke Shindo, the Special Secretary of the Foreign Office, Mr Shah M. Jamal, Syed Asif Ali Shah, the Vice-Chairman of the PJFF, Zia Ur Rahman Zabeeh, the General Secretary of the PJFF, Khalid Iqbal Malik, the former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abid Ali, and the Additional Secretary-General of the PJFF.