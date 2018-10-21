Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Islamabad

MAV
Mobarik A. Virk
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Katsunuri goes to Karachi as new deputy CG of Japan

Islamabad : It was a warm ‘send-off’ reception thrown by Brig (r) Sardar Sajjad, the founder member of the newly founded ‘Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum’ (PJFF) in honour of Katsunuri Ashida, the Head of Cultural and Public Affairs in the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad.

Mr Ashida is being transferred, not out of Pakistan but is being re-located to Karachi as the Deputy Counsel General of Japan.

Mr Ashida, speaking ‘unadulterated’ Urdu, said that has already spent 4 years in Islamabad and 2 years in Lahore as part of studies. “I hope to spend around another three years in Karachi as the Deputy Counsel General before being transferred to some other part of the world.

“I hope I would be picked by my government to serve in some other country in this region like India, Nepal or some other,” he added.

Mr Ashida is an ardent music lover, an enthusiastic drum player, both English as well as the traditional Japanese drum, sings beautifully on ‘karaoke’, and has a good sense of humour.

“As compared to Islamabad Karachi is a very big city and there are many Japanese concerns there to look after and promote. I hope my stay in Karachi will be fruitful for both Japan and Pakistan,” he added.

At the reception he entertained the friends and guests by singing a couple of songs and encouraged others present to make an effort for karaoke singing, in which he succeeded with quite an ease.

Formally speaking on the occasion the Founder President of the PJFF, Mr Khalid Malik, praised the work put in by Mr Ashida to promote Pakistan-Japan relations, particularly through cultural and sporting activities.

“I really appreciate the sincere efforts he made towards establishing this Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum and I hope, during his stay in Karachi he will continue to make more such efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries,” Khalid Malik said.

On his turn, Mr Ashida also extended warm greetings and expressed the hope that he would continue to be in touch with his friends.

“I will indeed be meeting you people here in Islamabad at the reception the Japanese Ambassador is going to host soon to celebrate the national day of Japan,” said amidst a round of applause and cheers!

The host, Brig (r) Sardar Sajjad, welcomed the guests and was seen making the best of efforts to entertain them, introducing the new in the group and keeping a smooth flow of discussion.

Prominent among the guests were the Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, H.E. Mohamed Karmoune, the Acting Ambassador of Japan, Yusuke Shindo, the Special Secretary of the Foreign Office, Mr Shah M. Jamal, Syed Asif Ali Shah, the Vice-Chairman of the PJFF, Zia Ur Rahman Zabeeh, the General Secretary of the PJFF, Khalid Iqbal Malik, the former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Abid Ali, and the Additional Secretary-General of the PJFF.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing