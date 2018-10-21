Students join hands for ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ drive

Rawalpindi : Complying with the cleanliness drive ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ launched by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the three-day cleanliness campaign launched by the Government Postgraduate College for Women Satellite Town concluded here on Saturday, says a press release.

The campaign was organised by the Mass Communication Department of the college with an aim to sensitise students as well as community on the importance of sanitation.

It was also aimed at cultivating a sense of responsibility among students for ensuring and promoting cleanliness, not only in their college premises but also in the outside environment.

A rally was organised on the occasion, which passed through various departments of the college, raising slogans in favour of clean environment and against littering.

The participants, including teachers, management and students were holding placards and banners to highlight the importance of cleanliness and pollution hazards.

Stalls were also installed in the premises on the occasion to exhibit art work made up of recycled waste to ensure that message of cleanliness and clean environment reaches to every nook and corner. A tableau was also performed by the girls of the Mass Communication Department to physically demonstrate need for cleanliness drive.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants, the Vice Principal, Chaman Yasmeen advised students to play their best role for not littering the environment to help to make the world pollution-free, cleaner and greener place. The students promised with determination to go beyond college boundaries to develop a hygienic surrounding.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated a cleanliness drive on October 8 with an aim to modify the outlooks around the country.