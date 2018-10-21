Khurram takes five to keep HBL in command

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) were still in strong position against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) despite the latter’s fine recovery from an extremely miserable state on the second day of their four-day final round Pool A do-or-die fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Saturday.

Medium pacer Khurram Shahzad captured 5-32 to help HBL reduce NBP to 161-6 in their first innings in response to HBL’s first innings total of 404 all out. Ali Asad (66*) and skipper Hammad Azam (41*) were battling for a fight-back when the bails were drawn. The duo had put on 72 for the seventh wicket unbroken stand. Ali had hit nine fours from 151 balls, while Hammad had hammered five fours and one six from 69 deliveries.

Earlier when NBP were gasping at 25-5, Ali Asad and former international Qaiser Abbas (38) added 64 for the sixth wicket association to pave way for a recovery. Qaiser hit five fours from 75 deliveries.

HBL resumed their first innings at 334-4 and were folded for 404 in 111 overs. Ramiz Aziz, who was not out on 67, fell for 69. Zohaib Khan remained not out on 36 which came off 85 balls and had five hits to the fence.

Fast bowler Atif Jabbar, who had taken 3-73 on Friday, got 5-100. Hammad Azam picked 2-12.

Meanwhile in other Pool A outing at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained lead when in response to holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) first innings score of 216, they reached 230-6 after resuming their innings at 26-1.

Shoaib Ahmed was batting on 51. Jaahid Ali (49), Usman Arshad (37) and Hassan Raza (26) also left some impact with the willow.

Left-arm pacer Samiullah Niazi picked 3-35. Bilawal Iqbal captured 2-60.

In Pool A clash at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, after claiming a 64-run first innings lead against FATA, Peshawar reached 309-5 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 373.

Nabi Gul hit 103 off 116 balls, smashing 13 fours and four sixes in his gritty knock. He shared 119 for the third wicket with Israrullah who hammered 83 off 109 deliveries. The left-hander smashed eight fours and three sixes. After losing the first early wicket, Israr added 102 for the second wicket with Ashfaq Ahmed who belted 64 off 63 balls, hammering ten fours and one six.

Discarded international fast bowler Abdul Rauf got 2-77.

In reply to Peshawar’s first innings total of 235, FATA resumed their innings at 96-3 and perished for 171. Basit Afridi fell for 47 after he added seven runs to his overnight score.

Mohammad Ilyas got 4-63. Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 3-26.

At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Islamabad posted 425 all out after resuming from their overnight score of 273-4 against Lahore Whites.

Faizan Riaz smashed 81 off 104 balls, smacking 13 fours. Rohail Nazir, who was batting on 50, fell for 75 which came off 147 balls and had ten fours and one six. Nauman Anwar, an irregular medium-pacer, picked 5-30, his career-best figures. Waqas Ahmed claimed 4-143.

Lahore Whites, in reply, were 127-1 with Ali Rafiq making 61 and Nauman Anwar blasting 48.

In Pool B fixture at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) gained lead when after dismissing ZTBL for 269 they reached 285-4 in their first innings at stumps.

Adil Amin was at the crease on 91 in which he had hit nine fours. Umar Amin (78) and Test opener Sami Aslam (41), earlier, provided a solid 112-run start to their side which have already made it to the Super Eight stage.

Asif Zakir (23*) and Adil then added 73 for the fifth wicket unbroken association.

Off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman got 3-47.

In other Pool B vital clash at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, after taking a 34-run first innings lead against Rawalpindi, Multan were struggling at 110-5 in their second innings at close. Imran Rafiq smashed 43. Ali Usman (15*) and Waqar Hussain (38) were still at the crease.

Fast bowler Haseeb Azam bagged 2-31. In response to Multan’s first innings score of 212, Rawalpindi resumed their innings at 56-1 and were skittled out for 178. Zeeshan Malik top-scored with 39. Naveed Malik made 20. Umair Masood and Syed Touseeq Shah scored 18 runs each.

At LCCA Ground Lahore, after taking a 17-run lead against Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues perished for 267 in their second innings to set a 285-run target for their rivals. Karachi Whites were 27-2 in their second innings at stumps.

Irfan Haider smashed 74 off 164 balls in Lahore Blues second innings. Medium pacer Abdullah Muqaddam claimed 5-70, for a match-haul of 7-102.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground Islamabad, WAPDA gained a 44-run lead when after posting 289 in their first innings they dismissed PTV for 245. Mohammad Irfan hit 73 with ten fours. Ali Khan belted 52. Waqar Malik got 4-62. WAPDA were 42-3 in their second innings when bails were drawn.