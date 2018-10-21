Polio-free country

Two more polio cases were reported in the country, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to six this year. The first case was reported from Gadap area in Karachi and other from Khyber tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to healthcare experts, polio virus is found in sewerage water. The authorities concerned should focus on cleaning roads and streets regularly. Drains should be unclogged so that there is no water standing on streets.

The healthcare authorities have been taking effective steps to eradicate the polio virus from Pakistani soil. It is hoped that it will continue to do more to achieve the dream of a polio-free Pakistan.

Bakhtiyar Phullan ( Turbat )