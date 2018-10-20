Sat October 20, 2018
Islamabad

Afshan S. Khan
October 20, 2018

Pakistan to host Int’l Students Convention in December

Islamabad : Pakistan to host first ever largest International Student Convention (ISC) and Expo on 10-14th December 2018 at Islamabad under the theme "Securing our Future".

The main objectives of the four days mega activity include revitalising the crucial role of youth towards development, peace building, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The participants hailing from 30 countries will get a chance to interact with leading personalities and subject experts of their interests across the globe. They would be able to enjoy a diverse group across the spectrum from academic mainstreams to madrassa students and other marginalised segments.

More than 30 sessions and competitions have also been designed to ensure maximum participation of students around the clock. ISC & Expo 2018 will mainly comprise of celebration of international human rights day, vice chancellors forum on youth development, diplomatic forum & corner, university pavilion, books pavilion, digital technologies pavilion, tourism & culture pavilion, job fair, career counselling sessions, model UN and National Assembly sessions, talent Hunt, ideas corner, workshops, seminars, sports activities, competitions and many other activities projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.

The event is being organized by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in collaboration with COMSATS, Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Punjab Higher Education Commission, United National Information Centre Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Paigham-e-Pakistan, University of Lahore, Jang Group, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, National Book Foundation and other top ranked Pakistani and foreign universities.

