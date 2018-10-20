Austrian company interested in investing in Pakistan

Islamabad : Martin Hoeriesberger, project manager, Doka, Austria visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and exchanging views with Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI said that his company was interested to make investment in Pakistan as it was a potential market for business and investment activities. Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI and Sadiq Mughal were also present at the occasion.

Martin Hoeriesberger said that with more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a highly efficient distribution network to provide swift and professional equipment and technical support to big construction projects. He said Doka has the expertise to provide formwork solutions to big construction projects including residential and commercial high rise buildings, bridges, power plants and tunnels and it was now interested to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry briefed the Doka representative about business and investment opportunities in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan offered great investment opportunities to foreign investors in many sectors of its economy including construction, energy, infrastructure and many other fields. He said the current government has also launched Naya Pakistan Housing project to construct 5 million housing units in the country and it was the best time for Doka to enter Pakistani market to offer its formwork solutions for achieving lucrative outcomes.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that Austria was a key member of European Union as well as an important development partner and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen business and investment relations with it to achieve beneficial results for its economy.

Both sides also exchanged views on various options for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Austria. It was stressed that both countries should focus on regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of potential cooperation.