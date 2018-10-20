7 shops demolished

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the support of Zila Council conducted operation against illegal land use and demolished seven illegal shops and encroachments in Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

Fahad Ali Bhatti, head of Demolition Squad, RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff and others supervised the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station, demolished seven illegal shops and encroachments in Gulraiz Housing Scheme.