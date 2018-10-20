Remand of Sargodha varsity former VC, others extended

LAHORE : An accountability court on Friday extended six-day physical remand of Sargodha University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and the university’s former registrar Brigadier ® Rao Jamil Asghar, accused of receiving millions of rupees as bribe for allowing establishment of illegal sub-campuses under the public private partnership policy and jeopardizing the future of thousands of students.

The court has also extended the physical remand of other accused in the scam, including the CEO of Lahore sub-campus, Mian Javed, director administration of Lahore sub-campus, Muhammad Akram, Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus CEO Waris Nadeem and his partner Naeem Mukhtar. According to the NAB, the accused received millions as bribe for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses. Earlier, an audit report of Higher Education Commission had revealed that five sub-campuses were established in total violation of Public-Private Partnership Policy while Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin campus was established by then VC Dr Akram, using emergency powers vested in him U/S 13(3) of the University of Sargodha Ordinance, 2002, in total violation of Public Private Partnership Policy and even without obtaining the necessary approval from the syndicate and relevant bodies. Among its most revealing findings is the scale of the corruption involving affiliated colleges and private campuses, which have sold degrees to thousands of students over a span of several years. Earlier, in February 2018, the NAB, in its executive board meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, had ordered an inquiry into the irregularities and financial corruption against Chaudhry Akram and others on the directions of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Higher Education.

Appeal dismissed: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed an intra court appeal against a single bench’s order which had annulled the election schedule of Sialkot Regional Cricket Association.

The bench comprising Justice Aminud Din and Justice Masood Abid Naqvi passed the order on the appeal of Imran Rafiq, observing that the appeal was not maintainable. A single bench, comprising Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi, on October 5 had annulled the SRCA’s election scheduled for October 24.