Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Lahore

AR
Ali Raza
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Delay in salaries Sanitary workers refuse to work

The cleanliness situation of the City is worsening as thousands of sanitary workers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have refused to work, saying that so far they have not gotten their salaries in the current month, The News has learnt.

Sources in LWMC revealed the salary of over 6,500 sanitary workers who were in the slab of lowest salary of Rs 15,000 had not been released so far, whereas, the top management and all managerial cadres of LWMC whose salary was in five and six digits had gotten their salaries even before the start of the current month.

The PTI government dream to clean the City in an effective manner will be hurt badly if the situation remained the same. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who gave a three-day deadline to the LWMC MD and general manager (Operations) for improving the cleanliness situation of the City, was also seemed helpless to achieve the target of Clean and Green City.

The poor sanitary workers deputed in 27 zones in 274 union councils across the City always had always been always on the top when it comes to delaying in salaries. Sources revealed that hundreds of workers lodged complaints as well as contacted their managers for release of salary while many refused to work until the company releases their salaries.

Jamal Masih, one of the poor sanitary workers who are without salary, said that he was very upset over the situation as he had to beg for money to run day to day affairs. “I have to feed my six small kids but I didn’t have any money this month,” he maintained.

A female sanitary worker said that she could not cook at home. She said her electricity supply was disconnected as she had not paid the bill due to delay in release of her salary. “We have to reach our duty at 5 in the morning, we work all day and in the end what we get?” she questioned.

Fifty-two-year old Irshad Ahmed, who is also one of the workers who have not gotten the salary, said that the new government should take serious action of the delay in payment of salaries to the workers. He questioned why the officers get their salaries before the start of the month and small and poor workers get their salaries after second or third week of every month?

LWMC Acting Managing Director Farrukh Butt said that he was aware of the issue.

However, he contradicted the number of the workers who didn’t get the salary and said they were in hundreds only. He said the company had cleared the bill of the Turkish contractors and workers would get their salary on the coming Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations