Third international moot ends after floating entrepreneurship ideas

PESHAWAR: The 3rd two-day international conference on "Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences" concluded at the City University of Science and Information Technology here on Friday after floating entrepreneurship ideas to turn the market productive.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the chief guest on the last day of the conference. The moot had got underway on Thursday. Delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa apart from various parts of the country attended the event.

The senator evinced a keen interest in the sessions and the ideas put forward by the participants. Nauman Wazir Khattak said new ideas given during the conference were part of the better entrepreneurship and could turn the market productive if translated into actions.

The PTI senator said there was a need to replace the old ideas with the new ones to enable the market to grow. "The today's market cannot stand on the old-fashioned models," he argued. Nauman Wazir Khattak praised the City University of Science and Information Technology for imparting the quality education. He commended the organisers for arranging the 3rd international conference which was part of a series to achieve the goal.

The conference secretary, Dr Farhad Ali, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) City University, thanked the guests, researchers and audience from different parts of the country and abroad for attending the conference and making the programme productive.

Shields were distributed among the keynote speakers and organisers at the end of the event. It may be mentioned here that President of the university Sabur Sethi and Karakoram International University, Gilgit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Attaullah Shah had formally opened the moot the previous day.

The chief guest on the day one was the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan who in his speech praised the City University for promoting the higher education and research.