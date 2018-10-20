NAB inquiry into appointment of KPEZDMC chief underway

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an inquiry into the appointment of chief executive officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

As per the available record with The News, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued a notice to focal person of KPEZDMC to submit certified record/information to the NAB's investigation officer on September 25. It sought the report prepared by the manager Human Resource KPEZDMC regarding the recruitment of the CEO Saeed Ahmad.

The NAB KP initiated the inquiry on the complaint filed by the industrialists of the Hattar Industrial Estate, Haripur against chairman Board of Governors KPEZDMC for the alleged illegal appointment of the CEO at a monthly salary of Rs13,50,000 bypassing all the legal requirements and by compromising the selection process. In the complaint application, the industrialists alleged that initial advertisement for the post was published on September 24, 2017 in which 15 years mandatory experience and minimum age of 50 years was mentioned. It said that 125 applications were received after the publication of the first advertisement and 20 candidates were called for interview on October 23, 2017. It alleged that the interview was deliberately cancelled in October without mentioning any valid reasons.

The complaint recalled that the second advertisement was given on November 19, but this time the relevant experience was reduced to 10 years against the legal provision mentioned in the Articles of the Association registered with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The NAB KP issued the first notice to the CEO on July 3, asking him to submit certified record to the NAB investigation officer through the focal person about the appointment.

On September 13, the NAB issued a notice to Atique Raja, manager Human Resources, KPEZDMC, stating that the inquiry regarding corruption and corrupt practices in KPEZDMC has revealed that "you are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the said offence". He was summoned to appear before the NAB KP.

In response to the NAB notice, Attique Raja submitted a written reply stating that 209 applications were received in response to the two advertisements and the present CEO was on 8th position among the top 12 shortlisted candidates for interviews. It was stated that 10 candidates appeared in the interview and Saeed Ahmad was appointed as CEO KPEZDMC because he was on top in the merit list. It said that the CEO joined the company on February 26, 2018 after giving 30 days resignation notice to BECHTEL, a Saudi Arabia-based company where he was working.