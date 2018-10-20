‘France prepared to invest in CPEC projects’

ISLAMABAD: France is prepared to invest in the subsequent phases of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, provided balance and transparency is ensured, says its ambassador to Pakistan.

Chairman, Senate standing committee on defence production, Senator Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum, said on Friday, Pakistan appreciates and welcomes French desire and endeavours to increase her investment in Pakistan, which is a big market being 6th most populous country of the world.

He said this during a meeting with the French Ambassador Marc Barety, who called on him at his office here. The Senator welcomed French decision to participate in forth coming APA meeting being held in Gwadar on October 29-30, 2018.

The French ambassador said that France supports Chinese BRI concept and is ready to invest in the subsequent phases of CPEC provided balance and transparency is ensured. He said France investments in Pakistan will be enhanced in due course of time.

He maintained that about 40 French companies, including Engie, Total and Sanofi, are doing successful business and France was keen on enhancing to bilateral trade which was presently 1.4 billion Euro.

The envoy contended that France and Germany were planning joint cultural events in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. He appreciated that in view of tremendous improvement in security situation in Pakistan. These events are being held with desired freedom. France is also opening French language institutes in Peshawar, Faisalabad and Karachi.

The ambassador also showed keenness to invest in the defence sector and showed his concern that three tenders for radars, submarines and mobile bridges were awarded to USA, Turkey and China respectively. The Defence Production Committee chairman assured him that procedures followed were transparent.

Talking to The News here, Senator Abdul Qayyum, who the other day, attended a passing out parade at Risalpur, had the opportunity of meeting with Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, who during discussions, said that presently a little less than 600 Saudi officers were getting training in various Pakistan armed forces institutions, including the staff colleges, PMA and war colleges.

The senator quoted the Saudi ambassador as saying that their officers also got training in USA, Britain, France and China, but those trained in Pakistan were the best as they professionally stand out.