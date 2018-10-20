Sat October 20, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
October 20, 2018

Bayern need just a bit of luck, says coach Kovac

MUNICH: Champions Bayern Munich’s four-game winless streak in all competitions will not force a change of plans, coach Niko Kovac said on Friday, hoping for some luck for his sixth-placed side who travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday (today).

With club bosses having called an unscheduled news conference for later on Friday, Kovac was relaxed during his regular pre-match news conference, dismissing speculation about his future in Munich.

“Not everything is as grim as it is presented and I also said after our good start this season that not everything was rosy,” Kovac, in his first season at Bayern, said.Bayern have failed to win their last three league matches.

“Changing everything now would just be doing it for the sake of change and that never works,” said Kovac.“You have to stick to your plan. Throwing everything overboard and inventing something on the spot does not make sense. You will never get that from me.”

Bayern, pre-season favourites for a seventh straight league title, have lost two of their last three Bundesliga games to drop to sixth place on 13 points, four off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

“We cannot be negative, we want to be positive,” said Kovac, whose team face AEK Athens in the Champions League next week.“The work atmosphere is good, we work hard. But we will not question everything because we have a lot of good elements.

“But we need that bit of luck. You need it in life and you need it in sport.”Kovac will have a full squad to choose from with Rafinha, Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka back from injuries.The Croat said Colombian James Rodriguez, who returned from international duty only late on Thursday evening, should also be fresh for Saturday’s league encounter.

