Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

SHC grants protective bail to PPP MPA Jam Shoro in NAB case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted protective pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Khan Shoro in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case pertaining to the alleged illegal auction of Karachi Development Authority plots.

Shoro, who is a former provincial minister, has been issued with a call-up notice by the bureau in connection with the reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas over charges of the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots in different parts of the city by the KDA.

According to NAB, nine commercial plots have been illegally allotted to a front man of Shoro for Rs150 million each. The petitioner’s counsel, Khalid Javed Khan, said his client wanted to join the investigation, but he apprehended his arrest by the bureau. He sought protective pre-arrest bail for the petitioner so that he could appear before NAB.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro issued notices to the deputy prosecutor general of NAB, the deputy attorney general and other officials and called their comments on November 8.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to the petitioner for a surety amount of Rs1 million, and directed him to cooperate with the investigation officer.Shoro served as local government minister in the last provincial government of the PPP.

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

