SHC grants protective bail to PPP MPA Jam Shoro in NAB case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted protective pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Khan Shoro in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case pertaining to the alleged illegal auction of Karachi Development Authority plots.

Shoro, who is a former provincial minister, has been issued with a call-up notice by the bureau in connection with the reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas over charges of the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots in different parts of the city by the KDA.

According to NAB, nine commercial plots have been illegally allotted to a front man of Shoro for Rs150 million each. The petitioner’s counsel, Khalid Javed Khan, said his client wanted to join the investigation, but he apprehended his arrest by the bureau. He sought protective pre-arrest bail for the petitioner so that he could appear before NAB.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro issued notices to the deputy prosecutor general of NAB, the deputy attorney general and other officials and called their comments on November 8.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to the petitioner for a surety amount of Rs1 million, and directed him to cooperate with the investigation officer.Shoro served as local government minister in the last provincial government of the PPP.