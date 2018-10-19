Army rescues 13 people trapped in Diamer

DIAMER: A total of 13 people, who were trapped in Bahsal due to snowfall, were rescued by the Pakistan Army on Thursday, according to Geo News report. The rescued persons included seven children and six women, all of whom were living in Bahsal area of Diamer. They had gone up to the area, along with their cattle, for summer but were trapped due to unexpected snowfall. A day earlier, 12 labourers working in Bahsal were trapped but found their way out. Roads in other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan remained covered in thick layers of snow and hence closed for commute on Thursday. However, the tourists and wildlife officials stranded in Deosai were rescued by the army personnel and would be flown to Skardu, situated at a distance of 40 kilometres.