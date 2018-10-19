Teachers in cuffs

It was a unique and disturbing incident in the history of Pakistan that a retired VC and old professors were handcuffed by NAB Lahore on frivolous charges. This was the most shameful incident ever witnessed on TV screens. Senior teachers, who were walking with a cane, were handcuffed. It is unfortunate that in our country we have politicised almost everything.

We do not understand that our indecent action is detrimental to the future stability of this country. If we continue to allow institutions like NAB to disrespect teachers, we are bound to destroy Jinnah’s Pakistan. All those involved in this episode must be given exemplary punishment. If we have not learnt to respect our teachers, it means that we have learnt nothing in the 71 years of our existence.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

*****

Last week, a video went viral on social media. In the video, former VC of Punjab University, Mujahid Kamran, along with other senior professors can be seen in handcuffs. The attitude of the NAB authorities towards the elite and opulent class is reportedly quite different. The incident proved how those who are at the helm intimidate the weak and respectable class of our society through the misuse of powers. It was, however, heartening to note that the CJP took suo moto notice of the situation and lashed out at DG NAB Lahore for humiliating teachers. Before this unfortunate incident, the NAB authorities were thinking that no one would challenge their action. However, after encountering the wrath of the CJP, DG NAB Lahore did not only apologise to the honourable professors, but also tendered unconditional apology to the worthy chief justice.

The chief justice really deserves appreciation. He believes that unless a teacher has respect in society, progress and prosperity based on a robust and vibrant education system would be a far cry.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai