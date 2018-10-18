Lahore NAB AD suspended for handcuffing ex-VC, professors

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday suspended Lahore NAB Additional Director Muhammad Rafi for producing the Ex-Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran and other aged professors and faculty members before the Accountability Court in Lahore.

The chairman also constituted a new Inquiry Committee for investigation of the case. After taking notice of producing the Ex-Vice Chancellor and other senior professors of the Punjab University in handcuffs, the chairman NAB suspended the case officer Additional Director Muhammad Rafi immediately and also recommended to IG Punjab Police for immediate suspension of ASI of Punjab police Mukhtar Ahmed.

According to sources, a delegation of professors of the Punjab University held meeting with NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. The wife of Dr Mujahid Kamran was also included in the delegation of the professors. Chairman NAB assured the delegation of the professors for providing justice as per law.

The delegation thanked the chairman and appreciated his steps and assured their cooperation. The chairman NAB said ending of corruption from the country is voice of the people of Pakistan. He said the teachers and professors were honourable and each and every Pakistani honours teachers for their services of providing education. He sought cooperation from teachers and professors of the colleges and universities for campaign against corruption.

In the meanwhile, during his visit to NAB Lahore, the chairman NAB examined the overall performance of NAB Lahore with regard to ongoing investigation in mega corruption cases. Addressing the meeting the chairman said NAB did not believe in the political victimisation as it has nothing to do with any political party and it does not believe in revenge tactics.