World Food Day observed

Rawalpindi: World Food Day observed under the theme ‘Our Actions are Our Future: Zero Hunger World is Possible by 2030’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

Several events such as Poster Competition, Essay Writing, Awareness Walk, Food Product Development Competition were also organised at the campus and a seminar was organised by Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences with an aim to suggest the actionable plans for the achievement of Zero Hunger by 2030 under Sustainable Development Goals and to highlight the importance of food .

Speakers emphasized on the production, equal distribution and management of food by curtailing food wastes and said, everyone must have equal rights and access to food. They were in view that, Pakistan is self-sufficient in food production but efforts are needed for the equal distribution and fair management of food.