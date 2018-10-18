Easy learning

In a bid to ace the examination, a large number of students focus on rote learning. They lock themselves in their rooms and don’t participate in any sort of recreational activity. We need to discourage this trend. Students should be given enough time to relax and enjoy themselves in order to lead a balanced life. They are forced to think that their career is completely dependent on their top-notch performance in a classroom.

As a result, they detach themselves from the outside world. They lack social skills and fail to adjust themselves in society. It is important for us to understand that only degrees and bookish knowledge are not the prerequisites for having a successful career. We need to revisit our priorities regarding the education of our younger generation.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )