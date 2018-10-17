Tanvir to represent Quetta Gladiators in PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: The first big trade of next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) trade window is now official with experienced left-arm pacer and useful low order batsman Sohail Tanvir moving from Multan Sultans to Quetta Gladiators.

As a result of this trade, the Gladiators have given up their Diamond round pick to Multan Sultans who will now have the second and third picks in the first Diamond round of the PSL Player Draft this year. Tanvir, a global T20 specialist, brings a wealth of experience to the Gladiators squad with 301 wickets in 293 T20 matches.

“I am very excited that I am joining the Quetta Gladiators family,” said Sohail Tanvir. “I look forward to this next chapter in my playing career and I hope to play a pivotal role for the franchise in the upcoming season.” Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar welcomed the seasoned campaigner to his team.

“Sohail Tanvir is a versatile T20 cricketer and he brings invaluable experience to the Gladiators camp. All of us at the franchise welcome Sohail to the team and we look forward to his contributions in the next season.”