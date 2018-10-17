Wed October 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Drastic cut in Punjab sports budget

LAHORE: Punjab government has drastically cutting down the sports budget by 76 percent. This is the five-year lowest budget.

The PML N-led government had allocated Rs 1960 million for sports in 2014-15 as compared to current budget of Rs 1930 million, which is also 1.53 percent less. The sports and youth affairs budget which was Rs 8007 million in 2017-18 presented by the government of former Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, has now been reduced to be precise to 75.86 percent now to Rs 1930 million.

Out of the total sport and youth affairs budget, Rs 75 million has been allocated for youth affairs, which is also Rs 430 million and 86.00 percent less than the 2017-18 budget allocation of Rs 500 million.

Despite all the diminution, the Punjab government has a vision of providing infrastructure for sports activities and to train talented players and youth. In the previous allocation of 2017-18 a total of 58 schemes were completed and now in its new initiatives for the fiscal year 2018-19, the government plans to construct swimming pool at four divisional headquarters, international level table tennis hall at Nishter Park Sports Complex Lahore and construction of stadium at Gujranwala. Present Punjab government’s objectives also include laying down and formulate policies for promotion of sports, establish sports academies in all districts and engage sports veterans at District/Tehsil level to impart training to the talented youth.

It also plans to establish and provide new sports facilities through public private partnership. However, in the four month budget announced by the caretaker government, not a single penny was allocated for sports and youth affairs and the government played on the budget allocations of the previous government.

