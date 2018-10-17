Rs383.76m development budget for prisons dept

LAHORE: Punjab government has allocated Rs 10.331 billion for Jails and Convict Settlements under the head of non-development budget and Rs 383.763 million for 20 ongoing schemes under the development budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The non-development budget will be spent on the salaries of officers and officials and other such expenses. The development budget will be spend on three ongoing schemes of houses sector of Punjab Prisons Department which include construction of five residences for assistant superintendent in Punjab jails, construction of residences for wardens in 22 jails and construction of 28 double-storey residences for BS 1 to 10 for wardens in 22 jails.

An amount of Rs 288.763 million will be spent on 17 ongoing schemes under the head of offices of the Prisons Department which include construction of high security prison in Mianwali, establishment of Punjab prison staff training college in Sahiwal, construction of district jail in Lodhran, construction of district jail in Khanewal, construction of 20 bed unit for the treatment of drug addicts in Punjab jails, construction of barracks and cells in jails in Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Shahpur and Mianwali, construction of watch towers in 10 jails, including Bahawalpur Central Jail, conversion of 45 judicial lock-ups into sub-jails and construction of gallows in Punjab jails.