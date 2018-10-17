Rs34b for transport

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earmarked Rs34.5 billion for transport sector with whopping Rs33.6 billion for the ongoing scheme of mass transit—Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

In terms of percentage decrease, the overall budget of transport sector is 64 per cent less than the allocation of previous fiscal year 2017-18 when the previous government had allocated Rs97 billion for it.

As per the budget documents, for new fiscal year 2018-19, the Punjab government has allocated Rs228.6 million for the ongoing schemes of the entire transport department in the annual development programme. However, for the new schemes of the department, the government has earmarked Rs 621.3 million. The completion of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOLMTP) is among the targets of the incumbent government for 2018-19. Some of the major initiatives fixed for this fiscal year are establishment of 12 permanent and 36 mobile axle load weigh stations and establishment of 39 vehicle inspection and certification stations in Punjab.

New schemes includes; land acquisition for multi-model intercity bus terminal, establishment of LTC office, construction of pedestrian underpass from LOLMTP, Anarkali Station to Jain Mandar Station and consultancy services for standardising manufacturing and operations of three-wheelers in Punjab.

For Punjab’s road sector, the provincial government has allocated Rs29.5 billion which is 67 per cent less than the previous allocation of Rs90 billion. In the road sector, the government’s vision is to upgrade, augment and maintain a modern road network “under most cost-effective, optimal and efficient development and management regimes.”

Targets for fiscal year 2018-19 includes; completion of the construction of flyover on G.T.Road at Aziz Cross, Gujranwala, high level bridge over Jhelum River at Langarwal Pattan, Sargodha and Syed Fakhrud-din Expressway, Multan. The new schemes include Lahore Ring Road feasibility study for Sl-4 and western loop, rural accessibility programme, umbrella programme for uplift and connectivity of roads.