Housing scheme

The prime minister’s decision to announce the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is indeed a welcome step as it can help those who don’t have a house of their own. The newly-elected government is lauded for launching this scheme which will provide maximum benefit to the underprivileged.

The PTI government should maintain transparency and fairness so that people without shelter can get maximum benefits from this housing scheme. In addition, the process of this scheme should be straightforward because many people may face difficulty while filling out forms or going through complex procedures.

Zulfiqar Mari

Islamabad