Robbers’ gang busted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have busted a four-member robbers’ gang and recovered stolen amount from them on Tuesday, official sources said. Imran had reported to the Misri Banda Police Station officials that he was sleeping in security room when unknown persons entered the room and made off with 183,000 cash and a Kalashnikov. The police conducted raid and arrested the robbers identified as Wakeel, Irfan, Muhammad Ali and Nazim Khan, residents of Marhati. The robbers disclosed the secret hideout where the stolen money was kept.