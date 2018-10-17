No visible change in country, says JI chief

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq Tuesday said that only a few days have left in the 100-day plan of the government but change could not be seen anywhere in the country.

Addressing a youth convention here, the JI chief said that the whole nation knew the fact as what kind of mandate had been given to government. “But despite that we allowed them to work for the well-being of the masses and the country,” he added.

He added that the ruling party had made tall claims of establishing the state of Madina but its initial decisions showed that no homework had been done for running the county. “The government is taking fast U turns of its claims and decisions,” he said.

Sirajul Haq blasted the government's decision of going to IMF, which would multiply the burden of loans on the country. He said that the rulers should put an end to the menace of riba. He said that only Shariah was the panacea of all the problems. The convention was also addressed by provincial president of the party Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and others.