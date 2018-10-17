ACCA Pakistan holds seminar

ISLAMABAD: ACCA Pakistan organised a seminar ahead of Global Ethics Day on Wednesday (today) to discuss value and importance of instilling the right mindset and culture to drive businesses forward, ethically and sustainably.

“It is not our opinions but our actions which are going to drive change,” Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan said. “Ethics or lack of is going to be the key disruption alongside technology advancements.”