Strike call against sacking of judge fails

ISLAMABAD: Strike call given by District Bar Council, Islamabad, against sacking of Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council for Monday failed as lawyers kept attending courts. Bar council's Executive Committee Chairman Javed Saleem Shorash had announced to observe complete boycott of courts to express lawyers concerns on the issue. Bar's President Javed Akbar Shah had dissociated himself from the strike call.